ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Initial Thoughts, UCF and Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl

By Brian Smith
Inside The Knights
Inside The Knights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiUMi_0dEyL8VA00

Many questions and situations to ponder when UCF and Florida meet in the Gasparilla Bowl.

ORLANDO - If UCF can knock off Florida, it will be a major windfall for the program. The Knights will get their shot against the Gators on Dec. 23 in Tampa at the Gasparilla Bowl. To be honest, UCF could not ask for a better situation.

This is a chance to play a Florida team that’s in total transition with Dan Mullen no longer the head man. The Gators hired Billy Napier to be the next Head Coach, which means installing at least part of a new scheme prior to the bowl game.

There’s bound to be several misfires with communication issues for Florida. There’s also the question of how many of the Florida players immediately buy into Coach Napier’s system? That’s an opportunity for the Knights to capitalize on mistakes.

It's impossible to know the exact number, but anytime there’s a coaching change there will likely be players that want to go in a different direction and enter the transfer portal. UCF should be able to take advantage.

UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn has already installed his system and the players have done a really good job at adapting to the tasks at hand and buying into Coach Malzahn’s vision for the program. Combined with the uncertainty surrounding Florida, UCF has an excellent opportunity to be the more motivated team in Tampa. There’s also the uncertainty at quarterback for both teams to think about.

How will UCF quarterback Mikey Keene perform on a big stage like playing against the Gators? He’s been up and down since he took over the starting role in week four against Navy. For the Gators, quarterback has also been inconsistent.

Will Emory Jones and/or Anthony Richardson play well against UCF? Further, how will UCF play against at least one really talented running quarterback? That’s been a concern with the UCF defense against teams like Louisville with Malik Cunningham rushing for 99 yards and two touchdowns, but the Knights held another really talented runner in Timmy McClain to -17 yards rushing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HB2lN_0dEyL8VA00
The last time Anthony Richardson played in Raymond James Stadium he destroyed USF with 115 yards and a rushing touchdown

Matt Pendleton/Special to Sun

Which UCF rush defense comes out onto the field at Raymond James Stadium?

Of course there’s the question of which players actually play. For UCF, the injury bug was really hard on them all season long. It will be a chance to get running back Isaiah Bowser back in the lineup. He’s a difference maker because of his all-around skills, and that will be needed against a front seven for the Gators that is very athletic. There is also another type of attrition to be worried about for both teams.

Which player(s) opt out of the bowl game and decide to just head off and train for the NFL Draft?

Florida usually has several players ready to leave early for the NFL anyway, and now a coaching change and 6-6 season are also in their rearview mirrors. Look for a few Gators, if not several, to not be dressed in the orange and blue on Dec. 23. That of course will benefit UCF.

Overall, this is a game with many different sidebars to consider, and they will be analyzed throughout the next 17 days heading into the game. It’s going to be a lot of fun breaking it all down before the Knights and Gators meet in Tampa.

For UCF coverage and recruiting information go to: The Daily Knight podcast. For more college football, UCF and recruiting information, go to Twitter: @fbscout_florida and @UCF_FanNation , as well as my YouTube Channel and Instagram page. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Bryce Young Provides Alabama the Edge over Michigan for the No. 1 Seed in the College Football Playoffs

Evaluating Travis Hunter Impact and Talent from Collins Hill's Victory Over Grayson

When Will Kirby Smart and Georgia Earn a 'W' Versus Nick Saban and Alabama?

Does Marcus Freeman's Hiring by Notre Dame Impact the College Football Playoffs?

Recruiting the Florida Panhandle: College Programs Missing top Talent

Talking UCF Football, the Transfer Portal was Good to the Knights

Three Dream Bowl Game Matchups for the UCF Knights

UCF Football Recruiting and the Transfer Portal

Ready to Watch Top Prospects: Alabama 7A State Title Game

“T-Will” Trying To Bring Terrence “T2” Lewis To Orlando

Southern California and LSU, Two Lateral Head Coaching Moves in as Many Days

Coach Napier and How He Impacts Recruiting in Florida

UCF Running Back Room Break Down

Discussing the Sanford Seminole UCF Football Commitments

Scouting UCF Commitment Demari Henderson

Senior Prospect Evaluation: UCF Commitment Kameron Moore

Why Marcus Freeman Needs to be the Next Head Coach of Notre Dame

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Admits 1 Major Program Has Gotten ‘Toxic’

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum was not surprised by Florida’s decision to fire head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday. The Gators officially announced the decision on Sunday, with one game in the regular season remaining. Finebaum admitted that things had gotten “toxic” for the major program. “Well, he had...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Spencer Rattler announces decision about college football future

Spencer Rattler was a Heisman Trophy favorite to start the season, but he was ultimately benched in favor of Caleb Williams. On Monday, Rattler announced on social media that he plans to enter the transfer portal and move on from Oklahoma. Rattler missed 3 games this season, but overall collected...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Orlando, FL
College Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Orlando, FL
Sports
The Spun

Nick Saban Has Message For Former Alabama Player That Transferred

On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Lee Corso Has 2-Word Message For Cincinnati

Before every episode of ESPN’s College GameDay, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit discuss the latest news and results in college football. Herbstreit then shares a video of their interaction on Twitter. This Saturday morning, Herbstreit asked Corso about Cincinnati’s recent win over East Carolina. It’s fair to say Corso isn’t...
CINCINNATI, OH
Roll 'Bama Roll

Brian Kelly is going to be a disaster at LSU

Since Nick Saban arrived at Alabama, LSU has been the school that provided the greatest threat to Alabama’s dominance in the SEC West. Yes, the Tide had an eight game winning streak in the series beginning January 9, 2012, but many of those games were hard fought, physical contests. Once it was announced that Ed Orgeron would be stepping down after the season, there was a keen interest among Alabama fans about who AD Scott Woodward would land.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
Person
Nick Saban
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Gus Malzahn
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lee Corso names national championship game he wants to see the most

Lee Corso and the College GameDay crew are in Columbus, Ohio, for the College Football Playoff elimination game between No. 7 Michigan State and No. 2 Ohio State. Corso visited with Kirk Herbstreit Saturday morning prior to ESPN’s pregame show starting, and Corso said the Buckeyes were the No. 2 team in the nation behind Georgia.
MICHIGAN STATE
rolling out

What Deion Sanders said after sons won title, hugged him in wheelchair (video)

All of the noise ceased for three hours. To end a week where reports surfaced Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders impressed at an interview with TCU, Sanders returned to the sideline to coach the Tigers to a SWAC East division championship on Nov. 13, 2021. Jackson State (9-1, 7-0 SWAC) defeated Southern University (4-6, 3-4) 21-17 after trailing 17-7 in the fourth quarter.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Gasparilla Bowl#College Football#American Football#Coach Napier#Navy#Emory Jones
On3.com

5-star LB Harold Perkins narrows list to final 3 schools

Cypress (Texas) Cy Park five-star linebacker Harold Perkins officially trimmed his list of schools on Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound playmaker told On3 he will decide between LSU, Texas and Texas A&M. Perkins also told On3 he has a commitment date set. He will announce his pledge Jan. 2 at the...
FOOTBALL
1130 AM: The Tiger

Could A Former Heisman Favorite Transfer Into LSU

The LSU football team has their new Head Coach with Brian Kelly, which means there could be a lot of other "new" parts of the program too. There are a ton of reports surfacing that Kelly is trying to bring his Offensive and Defensive Coordinators along with him to Baton Rouge. But it might not just be a coaching staff that Kelly looks to turnover quickly.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
dawgnation.com

Georgia football sacks leader Adam Anderson arrested, charged with rape

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was charged with rape and booked at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Athens-Clarke County jail booking recap. Anderson, who maintains his innocence per his attorney, voluntarily surrendered per AJC.com. Anderson has been indefinitely suspended since Nov. 1, three days after a field case...
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum makes prediction on when Nick Saban retires

Since winning his first championship with Alabama in 2009, Nick Saban has been atop the college football world. Seven career titles throughout his career, just one more than Paul “Bear” Bryant. Six of them are in Tuscaloosa. With all of the success, the question everyone wants an answer to (besides...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For LSU After Hiring Brian Kelly

Just over 24 hours ago, Brian Kelly revealed he would be leaving the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to coach the LSU Tigers. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Reactions to the move ranged all over the spectrum, with some calling it a great move and others questioning Kelly’s fit in Louisiana.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football: 5 Bo Nix transfer portal landing spots

If Bo Nix actually does end up transferring from the Auburn football program, a large swath of Tiger fans ought to be ashamed of their behavior that led to that. Nix has been a lightning rod all season and has caught the blame for the team’s early-season loss to Penn State–which could alternatively be contributed to play-calling gaffes by Mike Bobo and a phantom Zakoby McClain targeting call on fourth and goal that would have given AU the ball back down one with over 12 minutes left to go–and the team’s near-loss to Georgia State a week later that required TJ Finley to come in and save the day in the fourth quarter.
AUBURN, AL
Inside The Knights

Inside The Knights

Orlando, FL
126
Followers
189
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on UCF athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/ucf

Comments / 0

Community Policy