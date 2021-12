Just when you thought the 49ers were back, they crashed back to earth in stunning fashion Sunday in Seattle. After winning four of their last five games, Kyle Shanahan’s team arrived in the Pacific Northwest with a chance to put the sliding Seahawks out of their misery. Instead, the 49ers turned the ball over three times, were flagged 10 times, and were a complete and utter circus on special teams in a 30-23 loss at Lumen Field.

