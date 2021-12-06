ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2-alarm fire sparked at Crystal City restaurant Saturday night

WUSA
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharred debris and broken glass are what’s...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
hometownstations.com

Two-alarm fire in Lima Friday night caused by child with lighter

A child playing with a lighter causes a two-alarm fire at a northside Lima home. Lima Fire Department was called out 749 Ewing St. around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home, everyone was able to get out of the house. The second story of the home suffered fire damage and the first floor had water damage. The mother admitted that the child was playing with a lighter. Firefighters estimate the loss between structure and contents to be around $50,000. I called the American Red Cross in to assist the family.
LIMA, OH
WDBJ7.com

Dog dies, Firefighter injured in Moneta house fire Saturday night

MONETA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A dog died in the fire Saturday after failed resuscitation efforts, according to the Bedford Fire Department. UPDATE: WDBJ7 has learned that a neighbor called 911 just before 5 p.m. on Saturday evening to a report of smoke and flames at 1010 Dale Court in Moneta.
MONETA, VA
superhits1027.com

Fire destroys portions of Rockford business Saturday night

ROCKFORD — A fire on Saturday night destroyed an office and storage building at a feed mill operation in Rockford. Firefighters were called at about 9:30 PM to HE Trettin Incorporated at 1379 Winnebago Road where they found a fire at the business. Kenneth Trettin of HE Trettin stated in...
ROCKFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal City#Broken Glass#Accident#Thai
eastcountytoday.net

Firefighters Battle 2-Alarm Church Fire in Pittsburg

At 6:53 am Friday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire behind a church in the 300 block of E 12th Street in the City of Pittsburg. While responding, Truck 84’s crew called it a working fire after observing a large column...
PITTSBURG, CA
popville.com

Shooting just before 3pm Saturday in Navy Yard. Shooting in Woodley Park last Night. Shots Fired in LeDroit Park Friday Night

Peter reported Saturday: “earlier today there were 16 plus shots fired in Navy Yard around 3pm. It happened right outside our apt.”. “Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, November 27, 2021, in the unit block of I Street, Southeast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

Baltimore City Fire Crews Respond To 2-Alarm Fire In Brooklyn

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One firefighter sustained minor burns responding to a fire in the Brooklyn area, WJZ has learned. The fire started about 3:30 a.m. Thursday and spread to three homes on S. Hanover Street, near the line with Anne Arundel County. The residents in all three homes were able to...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
JC Post

Kansas City house fire: 2 dead, firefighter injured

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, KS
urbancny.com

Two-Alarm Fire at Destiny USA

Syracuse, N.Y. – At 6:37 P.M. December 8th, the Syracuse Fire Department was called to Destiny USA (3 Destiny USA Drive) for a possible structure fire. The first units were on scene in three minutes and reported a very heavy volume of smoke issuing from the roof area above the Cheesecake Factory. Incident commanders immediately asked for mall security to evacuate everyone from the building. Based on the volume of smoke and the potential life hazard, a second alarm assignment was requested – bringing more than 50 firefighters to the scene.
SYRACUSE, NY
WTVCFOX

Accidental fire destroys home in Birchwood Saturday night

BIRCHWOOD, Tenn. — A home in Birchwood was destroyed by an accidental fire Saturday night. Officials say at 7:25 pm, Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home on the 11-hundred block of Birchwood Pike. When fire crews arrived, they reported a fully involved residential fire. Once everyone was...
BIRCHWOOD, TN
NECN

Concerns Raised in Chelsea After Power Line Sparks 4-Alarm House Fire

There's concern from a landlord and building owner in Chelsea, Massachusetts, after a 4-alarm fire broke out late Thursday night at a multi-family home, sending 11 people fleeing for their safety. An official with the department of fire services said Friday that a joint investigation by the state fire marshal's...
CHELSEA, MA
wearegreenbay.com

GBMFD issue box alarm after responding to a fire at Quincy Recycling Thursday night

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department had to call in reinforcements to help battle a fire at Quincy Recycling Thursday evening. According to the Department, they were dispatched to Quincy Recycling on Bay Beach Road around 8:36 p.m. for reports of a structure fire with smoke and flames. They arrived on the scene and saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure and at that time the incident was upgraded to a Box Alarm to get additional help due to the large size of the structure, heavy smoke and flames.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wbaltv.com

18 rescued from 2-alarm high-rise condo fire in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than a dozen people were rescued after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Anne Arundel County. The fire broke out at 11:59 p.m. Thursday at a condo complex in the 100 block of Severn Avenue. The fire started on the second-floor patio and began to spread.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Officials: 2 killed in Kansas City house fire early Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Two people died and one firefighter was injured in an early Friday morning house fire on the north end of Kansas City, officials said. A neighbor called 911 around 5:40 a.m. to report smoke coming from the house, and firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the home, officials said.
KANSAS CITY, MO
wpde.com

'A total loss:' Crews battle 2-alarm house fire behind hotel in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a 2-alarm house fire in Conway Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said the fire happened around 2:42 a.m. in the 1000 block of Waccamaw Drive. The building is behind the SureStay Hotel. Officials added damage to the structure caused a...
CONWAY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy