2-alarm fire sparked at Crystal City restaurant Saturday night

A child playing with a lighter causes a two-alarm fire at a northside Lima home. Lima Fire Department was called out 749 Ewing St. around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the home, everyone was able to get out of the house. The second story of the home suffered fire damage and the first floor had water damage. The mother admitted that the child was playing with a lighter. Firefighters estimate the loss between structure and contents to be around $50,000. I called the American Red Cross in to assist the family.

LIMA, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO