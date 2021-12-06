2-alarm fire sparked at Crystal City restaurant Saturday night

Syracuse, N.Y. – At 6:37 P.M. December 8th, the Syracuse Fire Department was called to Destiny USA (3 Destiny USA Drive) for a possible structure fire. The first units were on scene in three minutes and reported a very heavy volume of smoke issuing from the roof area above the Cheesecake Factory. Incident commanders immediately asked for mall security to evacuate everyone from the building. Based on the volume of smoke and the potential life hazard, a second alarm assignment was requested – bringing more than 50 firefighters to the scene.
Comments / 0