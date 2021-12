The UK and its allies have agreed to work together to encourage Russia to row back from its “threatening behaviour” towards Ukraine Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other European leaders took part in talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening as Western allies consider how to respond to the threat of a Russian incursion into Ukraine.The call came after Mr Biden held an online meeting with Russian president Vladimir Putin to warn that, in the event of an invasion, the US stands ready to impose sanctions that would exact “a very real cost” on the Russian economy, according...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO