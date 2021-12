The Minnesota Vikings scored the first 29 points in their NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night. Then the Vikings reverted to form. Only one of Minnesota’s previous 12 games this season hadn’t been a one-score affair, and against Pittsburgh, the Vikings weren’t assured of victory until safety Harrison Smith knocked the football out of the hands of Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth in the end zone on the last snap of the game from Minnesota’s 12-yard line.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO