Ramsey over Passaic Tech - Boys ice hockey recap

Kyle Thornton led the way with four goals as Morris Knolls, ranked No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Madison 8-1 at Mennen Sports Arena. Thornton scored in every period for the Golden Eagles (3-0), including two in the second, to help get the win and stay undefeated. Matt Kuglin added two goals as well, one in the second (assisted by Michael Simone and Graham Leonard) and another coming on the power play in the third (assisted by Dante Tironi).

MADISON, NJ ・ 16 HOURS AGO