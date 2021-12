Oregon continues to search for its next head coach after Mario Cristobal left for Miami earlier this week, and John Canzano of The Oregonian reported that the Ducks have requested to interview UCLA coach Chip Kelly as expected. The Ducks experienced immense success during Kelly's first tenure, but questions remain regarding whether he would be the right choice this time around. On the Late Kick podcast, 247Sports' Josh Pate said that he believes Kelly wants the Oregon job but that Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin would be a strong hire in terms of building on the Ducks' recruiting brand.

