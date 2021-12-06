Solomon Islands leader wins no-confidence vote after riots

Britain, Canada and Australia on Wednesday joined the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics in February, prompted by what the Western allies argue are widespread rights abuses by China. Britain will not send ministers to the Winter Games in the Chinese capital, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told parliament, as discord over a slew of issues strains relations between Beijing and London to the most serious extent since the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989. These include the persecution on pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong, a former British colony, and human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang region. As with the other boycotting countries, Johnson confirmed athletes would still attend, saying: "I do not think that sporting boycotts are sensible."

