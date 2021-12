Every year, Thanksgiving is followed by Black Friday the biggest shopping day of the year. Back in 2010, an emphasis was put on Americans spending more money in their communities by shopping local and "Shop Local Saturday" was created. A couple years later in 2012, a New York City nonprofit created "Giving Tuesday" with the spirit of encouraging Americans to do good during the holiday season. Now, Giving Tuesday is a worldwide movement with over 80 countries participating. Last year people opened their hearts and wallets to donate almost $2.5 billion to charities in the US alone, according to the Giving Tuesday website.

