MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts are possible on Saturday morning. Storms will be stronger north and northwest of us and will be weakening as they track through our area. The storms will arrive in our area around Philadelphia and Louisville between 3 AM and 5 AM and exit our area crossing Highway 43 in Alabama between 11 AM and 1 PM Saturday. Storms will track over Meridian and Lauderdale County between about 6 AM and 8 AM Saturday.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 14 HOURS AGO