Jeff Bunjes, 71, of Alta

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
Washington (CNN) — A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole are scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, on Friday. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday. The funeral service at Washington...
LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on Friday came one step closer to facing charges he allegedly broke a United States spy law and conspired to hack into government computers after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in a British court. "This is the judgment of the court,"...
ATLANTA (AP) — Demaryius Thomas, who earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring during a prolific receiving career spent mostly with the Denver Broncos, has died at the age of 33. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, said Officer Tim...
The family of a student who was shot during a deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, last week filed two lawsuits Thursday against the school district and several school employees. The lawsuits, which seek $100 million in damages, say the defendants' actions prior to the shooting "created the danger and increased the risk of harm that their students would be exposed to."
