There's a buzz back in Charlotte and Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues is relishing watching his old team blossom into one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA. The Hornets are making a solid playoff case through the first quarter of the season and one big reason why has been the play of reigning Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, following in Bogues' footsteps as a highlight-filled Hornets point guard.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO