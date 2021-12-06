49ers’ Cannon taken off field in ambulance after collision

SEATTLE (AP) — San Francisco 49ers backup running back Trenton Cannon was taken off the field in an ambulance after a scary collision on the opening kickoff in a 30-23 loss at Seattle.

Cannon was attempting to make a tackle on DeeJay Dallas when his head hit the leg of a teammate.

San Francisco’s training staff immediately ran onto the field and stabilized Cannon’s neck.

He was eventually placed on a backboard, loaded onto a stretcher, and into an ambulance that was brought onto the field.

The 49ers said Cannon had a concussion, was in stable condition at a Seattle area hospital, and would remain overnight for observation.

