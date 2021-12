For the first time, Purdue this week will take the court with the No. 1 ranking. The Boilermakers ascended to the top spot Monday and can defend their ranking in games against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, tonight and N.C. State in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday. Lose either of those and their spot at the top of the college basketball heap will be gone quicker than a Jaden Ivey drive to the hoop.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO