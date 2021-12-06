ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

No. 11 Michigan State to face Pickett, No. 11 Pitt in Peach

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2, Atlantic Coast Conference) vs. No. 11 Michigan State (10-2, Big Ten), Dec. 30, 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

Pittsburgh: QB Kenny Pickett, 334-497 passing for 4,319 yards, 42 touchdowns, seven interceptions; 241 yards rushing, five touchdowns.

Michigan State: RB Kenneth Walker, 263 carries for 1,636 yards, 18 touchdowns; 13 catches for 89 yards, one touchdown.

NOTABLE

Pitt: Pat Narduzzi spent eight years as Michigan State’s defensive coordinator before he was named Pitt’s coach in December, 2014. The Panthers took a 45-21 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night to win their first ACC championship.

Michigan State: The Spartans have enjoyed their biggest turnaround in school history under second-year coach Mel Tucker following a 2-5 finish in the 2020 pandemic-shortened season. Michigan State closed its regular season by beating Penn State 30-27 on Nov. 27.

LAST TIME

Michigan State leads the all-time series with Pitt 6-0-1. The teams last met on Sept. 15, 2007, when the Spartans took a 17-13 win.

BOWL HISTORY

Pitt: The Panthers have a 14-21 bowl record, most recently including a 34-30 win over Eastern Michigan in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, 2019. Pitt lost to Utah 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl following the 2004 season in its last New Year’s Six game.

Michigan State: The Spartans are 13-16 in bowls, including a 27-21 win over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, 2019.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

