Miles Bridges scored 32 points and Kelly Oubre scored 28 to lead a Charlotte Hornets team down four rotation players past the Atlanta Hawks, 130-127. The Hornets trotted out a starting lineup of Ish Smith, Kelly Oubre, Gordon Hayward, Miles Bridges, and PJ Washington, and that quintet started better than expected. Oubre hit a trio of early triples as the Hornets acquired a modest early lead. JT Thor got some early first quarter burn, but he was just a bit off with both of his 3-point attempts. The Hornets played level with the Hawks all quarter long. The game was all knotted up at 30 after one quarter of play.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO