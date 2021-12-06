Schilling’s Garden Market holds second annual Holiday’s Makers Market

NEW CASTLE, Pa. – The Cascade Galleria, a small shopping mall in downtown New Castle, has been mostly empty for years. But it will spring back to life this weekend as it is transformed into a pop-up Hometown Holiday Market. More than 75 vendors will fill the store rooms at the event, which will take place Dec. 10 from 4 to 9 p.m.; Dec. 11 from 1 to 8 p.m.; and Dec. 12 from 1 to 8 p.m. Admission and parking is free.

NEW CASTLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO