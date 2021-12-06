ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: A new leader for Minnewaska

By Editorials
West Central Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalathe took over the Minnewaska boys basketball program during the offseason after longtime head coach Phil Johnsrud retired. Up first on the schedule was a Redwood Valley team that returns the majority of its pieces from a 14-7 team. The Cardinals have a roster made up entirely of 14...

www.wctrib.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Telegram

Prep boys basketball: Tigers look to run the floor

The Northwestern Tigers have gone from being the hunters to being the hunted. After finishing the 2020-21 season 19-8 and making it to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association Division 3, Sectional 1 final, the Tigers' talent is definitely not a secret. The team was ranked No. 4 among WIAA Division...
HIGH SCHOOL
Kankakee Daily Journal

ROUNDUP: BBCHS boys basketball fall to Plainfield Central

Ethan Kohl’s team-high 17 points led the Boilermakers. Matt Allen added 11 points and seven rebounds, and Isaiah Davis chipped in nine points. Coal City/Manteno Turkey Tournament (at Manteno) Peotone 53, Manteno 46. Mason Kibelkis dropped a game-high 26 points to lead the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin notched 15 points,...
PLAINFIELD, IL
pinejournal.com

Prep boys basketball preview: Carlton Bulldogs

New Faces: Senior Noah Olsen and sophomores Sam Ojibway, Luuke Korpela, Dante Thompson and Zandar Rubesh. Team Strengths: "We are young, so we will have a lot of room for growth and learning. And young legs will be nice as well," Filipiak said. Biggest Challenge: "Lack of numbers for our...
EDUCATION
pinejournal.com

Prep boys basketball preview: Cloquet Lumberjacks

Assistant coaches: Andrew Miller, Dave Battaglia, Jack Hagen and Mason Brenner. Returning starters: Conner Barney, Alec Turnbull and Caleb Hansen. New Faces: "Marco Mayorga and Orville Councillor – both spend a lot of time in the gym (and) will contribute right away," coach Steve Battaglia said. "Reese Sheldon and Kollin Bonneville will also play a large role on this team when they return from injury."
CLOQUET, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
heraldcourier.com

PREP BASKETBALL: Black Diamond District Boys Basketball Preview

Last season: 9-5 Key returners: Gavin Whitt, G, soph.; Trajon Boyd, F, sr.; Jaylon Hart, F, soph.; Aidan Lowe, C, soph.; Sean Gill, G/F, soph. Promising newcomers: Caden Boyd, fr.; Peyton Musick, fr.; Parker Bandy, soph. Key loss: T.J. Mullins. Outlook: Despite putting one of the youngest teams in Southwest...
EDUCATION
The Ledger

Late Saturday prep roundup: Auburndale, Lake Gibson boys basketball teams win

Here's a look at late games Saturday for Polk County high school boys basketball teams involved in holiday tournaments. Auburndale 60, North Florida Educational Institute 51. Highlights: The Bloodhounds, started slow but picked up the pace with scoring from Nehemiah Turner (6-9, Jr.) 10 points and Kervin Knaggs (6-1, Jr.) with a game-high17, in the North Florida Educational Institute Thanksgiving Tip Off Classic Saturday. Tre Jackson’s corner 3-point field goal at the halftime buzzer, .ended a run that put Auburndale ahead,30-20 at the midway point. “We maintained a six to 10-point lead in the second half,” said the highly-successful Bloodhounds coach Eric Robinson, now in his 20th season at the helm. The host NFEI Fighting Eagles didn’t have the size or quickness to keep up as Turner grabbed eight rebounds and Knaggs had five assists. The Bloodhounds’ Matthew Lovett (5-10, Jr.) added 11 points.
POLK COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Miller
Person
Alex Lang
pinejournal.com

Prep boys basketball preview: Cromwell-Wright Cardinals

Assistant coaches: Dean Levinski and Marshall Thompson. Returning starters: Seniors Ethan Shelton, Zevvus Smith, Nathan Eliason and junior Noah Foster. New Faces: Senior Michael Zoeller, freshman Dylan Nyberg and sophomore Tanner Collman. Team Strengths: "Once healthy, we should be deep and we should be solid defensively," coach Bill Pocernich said.
HIGH SCHOOL
West Central Tribune

Prep Boys Hockey Roundup: Great beginnings for Willmar

WILLMAR — The Willmar boys hockey team knew Tuesday’s outcome against Breckenridge/Wahpeton was uncertain. It was, after all, the first game of the season. But the Cardinals had no idea it was going to end in a 13-0 home victory. Four Willmar players had multi-goal nights. Sophomore Cullen Gregory and...
WILLMAR, MN
Leader-Telegram

Prep roundup (12/2): Hein scores 30 to lift Immanuel Lutheran in boys basketball

Daniel Hein lit up the scoreboard with a career-high 30 points to lift the Immanuel Lutheran boys basketball team past Alma Center Lincoln 73-35 on Thursday in Alma Center. Hein made 14 baskets and a pair of free throws in a dominant night for the Lancers. Vance Havemeier added 20 points in a strong display of his own, and Andrew Lau chipped in with 17. It added up to a win in their conference opener.
HIGH SCHOOL
swiowanewssource.com

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Atlantic boys in excellent hands

ATLANTIC – Friday will finally be the chance for Atlantic’s boys’ basketball team to take the court. After the departure of Jeff Ebling after the end of last season, the program has been left in good hands. Derek Hall, a standout athlete at Denison-Schleswig who was a key member of...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Lakers#Minnewaska#Cardinals
Norfolk Daily News

Lutheran High boys basketball team prepping for season

The Lutheran High boys basketball team will have “no excuses” this season, according to the Eagles’ team motto. Third-year coach Kenny Blank has a couple of new assistants in Justin Jordan and Jayshoun Palmer-Foster, but the team returns three senior starters — Trystan Scott (nine points per game), Cort McKeown (11 points per game) and Mason Peterson (8 points per game) — and last year’s sixth man and part-time starter, senior Keaton Ranslem (3 points per game) while another senior, Micah Baumgartel, is also back for after missing last season because of a football injury.
HIGH SCHOOL
Chippewa Herald

Monday Prep Roundup: Ladysmith girls basketball pulls away from Bloomer

LADYSMITH — The Bloomer girls basketball team jumped out to a 26-20 lead before Ladysmith outscored the Blackhawks 32-14 in the second half of a 52-40 nonconference win for the Lumberjills. Danielle Latz led the way for Bloomer (1-2) with 11 points and added eight rebounds. Karissa Petska and Brooklyn...
LADYSMITH, WI
The Daily World

Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: Willapa Valley beats Hoquiam to open hoops season

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam guard Michael Lorton-Watkins, left, dribbles against Willapa Valley defender Riley Pearson during Tuesday’s game at Hoquiam Square Garden. Willapa Valley won the season-opener 66-38. Willapa Valley held Hoquiam to just nine points in the second quarter to take a 31-23 lead into the...
HOQUIAM, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Danville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Oakwood beats Schlarman in Classic

ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team started play at the Toyota of Danville Classic on Tuesday with a 50-41 win over Schlarman Academy. Josh Young had 17 for the Comets, while Dalton Hobick had nine and Grant Powell and Josh Ruch each had eight points. Jason Craig had...
OAKWOOD, IL
Danville Commercial-News

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Oakwood crushes Cissna Park

ST. JOSEPH — The Oakwood boys basketball team cruised to a 78-53 win over Cissna Park on Thursday at the Toyota of Danville Classic. Josh Young and Grant Powell each had 18 points for the Comets, while Josh Ruch and Tanner Pichon each had nine and Dalton Hobick added seven.
OAKWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy