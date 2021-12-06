Prep Boys Basketball Roundup: A new leader for Minnewaska

Here's a look at late games Saturday for Polk County high school boys basketball teams involved in holiday tournaments. Auburndale 60, North Florida Educational Institute 51. Highlights: The Bloodhounds, started slow but picked up the pace with scoring from Nehemiah Turner (6-9, Jr.) 10 points and Kervin Knaggs (6-1, Jr.) with a game-high17, in the North Florida Educational Institute Thanksgiving Tip Off Classic Saturday. Tre Jackson’s corner 3-point field goal at the halftime buzzer, .ended a run that put Auburndale ahead,30-20 at the midway point. “We maintained a six to 10-point lead in the second half,” said the highly-successful Bloodhounds coach Eric Robinson, now in his 20th season at the helm. The host NFEI Fighting Eagles didn’t have the size or quickness to keep up as Turner grabbed eight rebounds and Knaggs had five assists. The Bloodhounds’ Matthew Lovett (5-10, Jr.) added 11 points.

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO