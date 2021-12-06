Schwank, Rozzi and Guzman Applaud $7.5 Million in State Funding for R-Phils

WYOMISSING, PA — Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLPI) announced that it recently entered into definitive agreements to acquire the real property assets of Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh, including applicable long-term ground leases, from affiliates of The Cordish Companies (“Cordish”). The initial transaction has an aggregate consideration of approximately $1.81 billion. Cordish will immediately lease back all the properties, and continue uninterrupted to own, control and manage all the gaming operations of the facilities. The transaction for the three properties includes not only the existing real estate assets, but also a binding partnership on future Cordish casino developments, as well as potential financing partnerships between GLPI and Cordish in other areas of Cordish’s portfolio of real estate and operating businesses.

GAMBLING ・ 4 HOURS AGO