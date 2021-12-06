ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Schwank, Rozzi and Guzman Applaud $7.5 Million in State Funding for R-Phils

 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

— Sen. Judy Schwank (D-11th district), Rep. Mark Rozzi (D-126th) and Rep. Manny Guzman (D-127th) applauded the recent awarding of $7.5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) funding by Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Office of the Budget in support of the construction of new facilities at FirstEnergy...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minor League Baseball#Firstenergy Stadium#State Funding For R Phils#Major League Baseball#Phillies Mlb#Milb#The R Phils
