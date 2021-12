Praise for Mac Jones always seems to be couched in caveats. Ever present justifications why he’s really not that good, or that his success is due to the Patriots’ scheme rather than his own talent. This analysis is partially true, but bending over backwards to come up with reasons to disparage Jones during a successful rookie campaign simply isn’t helpful. At worst, it’s a disingenuous attempt to protect preconceived notions from before the draft.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO