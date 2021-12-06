Shots fired lead to one man arrested in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man was arrested in Princeton early on Sunday, December 5, 2021, after law enforcement responded to a complaint of shots fired.

Theodore White now faces a felony, after being placed under arrest for wanton endangerment.

According to law enforcement, White and a woman appeared to be involved in a domestic dispute when they arrived on the scene.

After further investigation, they allegedly found White had fired shots into the ground. They found the gun and found both White and the woman to be intoxicated.

White is now in the Bluefield City Jail waiting for his arraignment.

