ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

What the papers say – December 6

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nZSp_0dEyEqZ400

The papers are led by a warning from one of the designers of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine as Dame Sarah Gilbert says the next pandemic could be “more lethal” than Covid.

The Guardian carries Dame Sarah’s comments, with the Oxford professor delivering the 44th prestigious Richard Dimbleby Lecture.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph reports more than 300,000 housebound people are yet to receive their booster jab.

The i leads with backlash over the Government’s rule on mandatory pre-arrival tests for travellers.

The Independent carries a warning from a leading scientist who says the Government’s plan to sell off the UK’s vaccine manufacturing plant would leave the nation vulnerable to future Covid variants.

There are growing fears Christmas celebrations could trigger a spike in Covid cases into the new year, according to the Daily Mirror.

Elsewhere, The Times reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson is forming plans to allow ministers to throw out legal rulings they disagree with.

The Sun carries comments from the grandfather of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who has said the couple behind his murder “must never see the light of day again”.

Metro leads with a new “weather bomb” due to hit the UK in the wake of Storm Arwen.

The Duke of Sussex has denied involvement in cash for honours claims and said he “severed ties” with a Saudi billionaire donor to the Prince of Wales’ charity six years ago, according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Express reports EU rules on red tape are set to be axed in a “boost” to Britain’s firms.

The Financial Times leads with the chief executive of Lloyds Banking Group unveiling a new strategy aimed at expanding the firm’s ambitions in property, wealth and commercial and investment banking.

And the Daily Star takes a sideways view of Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s comments that crime committed a year ago do not need to be investigated.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Policemen who took pictures of murdered sisters and called them ‘dead birds’ on social media sacked from Met and face lengthy jail terms

Two police officers who took “shameful” crime scene photos and described murdered sisters Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman as “dead birds” on social media have been sacked following a tribunal. Pc Jamie Lewis, 33, and former officer Deniz Jaffer, 47, used the offensive term when sharing messages on WhatsApp groups...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Video piles pressure on UK’s Johnson in lockdown-party saga

A leaked video that shows staff members in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office joking about holding a lockdown-breaching Christmas party is adding fuel to allegations that government officials flouted coronavirus rules they imposed on everyone else.For days, the prime minister’s office has been trying to rebut reports that Johnson's staff held a December 2020 office party - complete with wine, food, games and a festive gift exchange - when pandemic regulations banned most social gatherings. According to multiple British media outlets, the party took place on Dec. 18, when restrictions in London prohibited indoor gatherings, and a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
Person
Richard Dimbleby
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

New UK mask rules start as Johnson under fire over parties

Tighter restrictions to curb the coronavirus came into force in Britain on Friday, as the government faced new allegations that officials flouted rules they had imposed on the nation with lockdown-breaking parties last Christmas.Face masks are once again compulsory in indoor public spaces in England under the measures British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week to slow the spread of the new omicron virus variant. Vaccination passes will be needed for nightclubs and large events starting next week, and residents will be told to work from home, if possible.The emergence of omicron, which is spreading quickly in Britain,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news: Leaked video shows No 10 joking about party it later denied, as PM urged to ‘be honest’

New leaked footage appears to show Downing Street staff joking last Christmas while preparing a suitable response to potential questions over whether a party in No 10 broke Boris Johnson’s own coronavirus rules.In a recording obtained by ITV News, reportedly made on 22 December, former Downing Street press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing and saying, “this fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced”, while reminding colleagues: “This is recorded.”Its publication came hours after Sir Keir Starmer called on the prime minister to “be honest” and “own up” about the alleged parties. Asked...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Omicron Covid variant DOES spread rapidly and can be transmitted between fully-vaccinated people, says UK government amid fears it makes jabs 40% less effective

The Omicron Covid-19 variant does spread rapidly and can be transmitted between full-vaccinated people, the UK government said at a press conference tonight. It comes amid fears the new super-mutant strain makes jabs 40 per cent less effective as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the variant 'might in part reduce the effectiveness of vaccines over time'.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What The Papers Say#Prince Of Wales#Uk#Oxford#The Daily Telegraph#Government#Independent#The Daily Mirror#Sun#Saudi#The Daily Mail#The Daily Express#Eu#The Financial Times#Lloyds Banking Group#The Daily Star#Justice
AFP

Nobel winner hits out at UK, France over Channel migrants

British novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah, the winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, criticised on Tuesday the "inhumane" responses of the UK and French governments to the Channel migrant crisis. "There is something quite inhumane I think in the responses of these two governments, particularly I think of the British government," he said in an online press conference the day after receiving his Nobel winner's medal.
POLITICS
AFP

Johnson orders Christmas party probe as aide quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised and his adviser resigned on Wednesday after a video emerged of senior aides joking about a Christmas party at Downing Street last year when social events were banned under Covid-19 rules.  "This fictional party was a business meeting and it was not socially distanced," Stratton laughs over joking exchanges about "cheese and wine" and whether the prime minister would "condone" such an event.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
AFP

UK denies Friday deadline in post-Brexit fishing row

The UK government on Thursday said it was not working to a Friday deadline given to it last month by the European Union to resolve a row with France over post-Brexit fishing rights. "We've never set a deadline. I recognise they (the EU) themselves have set one but it's not one we're working to," Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman told reporters. Environment Secretary George Eustice was expected to hold talks with EU environment commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius on Friday, Downing Street said. At a previous meeting between the pair on November 24, Sinkevicius gave Britain a December 10 deadline to resolve the issue of licences sought by French fishermen, who complain that post-Brexit requirements are too onerous.
U.K.
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Her boot resting on my brother’s thigh’: Boris Johnson’s sister says he knew Ghislaine Maxwell at university

Boris Johnson’s sister has suggested that the prime minister was a university friend of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is awaiting trial in the US on charges of grooming underage girls for sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.In an article for The Spectator magazine, Rachel Johnson painted a colourful picture of the pair relaxing together in the junior common room of Balliol College, Oxford, where they were contemporaries in the 1980s.The “shiny glamazon” Maxwell had her high-heeled boot “resting on my brother Boris’s thigh” as she held forth to fellow students, she said.Ms Johnson remained vague about how well her brother knew Maxwell...
U.K.
theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy