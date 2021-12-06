Search continues for missing Largo mother

CHICAGO (AP) — Jussie Smollett’s conviction for lying to police about a racist, homophobic attack came nearly three years after his report of a horrifying hate crime quickly became part of a polarized political landscape, with people — including the president of the United States — weighing in from all over.
TUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico (AP) — Rescue workers rushing to a highway accident found a horrific scene of death and injury after a freight truck jammed with as many as 200 migrants tipped over and crashed into the base of a steel pedestrian bridge in southern Mexico. The migrants inside...
(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday authorized the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for use as a booster in people ages 16 and 17, and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended it for this age group. It's the first Covid-19 vaccine booster authorized for...
Washington (CNN) — A funeral service and tribute ceremony for the late Kansas Republican Sen. Bob Dole are scheduled to be held in Washington, DC, on Friday. Dole, who had announced in February he was being treated for advanced lung cancer, died on Sunday. The funeral service at Washington...
(CNN) — Demaryius Thomas, who played 10 seasons in the NFL and is considered one of the best wide receivers in Denver Broncos history, was found dead at his home in Roswell, Georgia, according to officials. He was 33 years old. Based on preliminary information, his death stemmed from...
MINNEAPOLIS – EXCLUSIVE: It’s a victim impact statement she never got to read to Daunte Wright in court because former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter shot and killed him in an unrelated incident before he had a chance to face a jury of his own. The victim,...
The family of a student who was shot during a deadly school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, last week filed two lawsuits Thursday against the school district and several school employees. The lawsuits, which seek $100 million in damages, say the defendants' actions prior to the shooting "created the danger and increased the risk of harm that their students would be exposed to."
President Biden spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday afternoon to assure him that the U.S. and European allies will take “strong” steps to punish Russia if it invades Ukraine. The call Thursday afternoon lasted over an hour, and a senior Biden administration official characterized it as...
Comments / 0