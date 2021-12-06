ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers rack up a season-high 10 penalties in loss to Seattle

NBC Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE — The 49ers' 30-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks happened to be their most penalized game of the season. In Sunday's loss, the 49ers were called for 10 penalties for a total of 86 yards. Previously, their highest tally was in Week 10 when they were penalized nine times for...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
NBC Sports

NFL Power Rankings: Where 49ers stand after loss to Seahawks

Just when you thought the 49ers were back, they crashed back to earth in stunning fashion Sunday in Seattle. After winning four of their last five games, Kyle Shanahan’s team arrived in the Pacific Northwest with a chance to put the sliding Seahawks out of their misery. Instead, the 49ers turned the ball over three times, were flagged 10 times, and were a complete and utter circus on special teams in a 30-23 loss at Lumen Field.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Compton
Person
Kyle Shanahan
Person
George Kittle
Mount Shasta Herald

First look: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines

The San Francisco 49ers (6-5) and Seattle Seahawks (3-8) hook up Sunday in Week 13 at Lumen Field. Kickoff is slated for a 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 49ers vs. Seahawks odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions. The 49ers beat the visiting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#Seattle#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks
NBC Sports

Seattle’s losses are the Jets’ gain

The deeper the hole goes for the Seahawks, the higher the climb for the Jets. With New York’s AFC team holding Seattle’s first-round pick in 2022 as a result of the Jamal Adams trade, and with the Seahawks in a full-blown tailspin, the Jets (from the Seahawks) currently have the fourth pick in the draft. Given the Jets’ own struggles, they also have the fifth overall pick.
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers on Wednesday: Can Jimmy Garoppolo and offense be unpredictable at Seattle?

SANTA CLARA — Running the ball 125 times during a three-game win streak explains the 49ers’ not-so-secret formula for success. “They’re just really committed to it. It couldn’t get more obvious,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seattle-area reporters Wednesday in advance of hosting the 49ers on Sunday. And yet, the...
NFL
Sacramento Bee

Surging 49ers take 3-game win streak to slumping Seattle

SAN FRANCISCO (6-5) at SEATTLE (3-8) Sunday, 4:25 p.m. EST, CBS. OPENING LINE: 49ers by 3 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: 49ers 5-6; Seahawks 5-6. SERIES RECORD: Seahawks lead 29-17. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat 49ers 28-21, Oct. 3, in Santa Clara, California. LAST WEEK: 49ers beat Vikings...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Vacaville Reporter

Live updates: 49ers lose to Seahawks in Seattle after another dramatic finish

GAME ESSENTIALS: 49ers (6-5) vs. Seahawks (3-8) at Lumen Field, at 2:25 p.m. (PT). TV: CBS (Ch. 5), Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (color commentary), Melanie Collins (sideline reporting). ODDS: 49ers -3. OVER/UNDER: 45.5. SERIES: 49ers lead 29-17. LAST MEETING: Seahawks beat 49ers 28-21 in Week 4. The 49ers-Seahawks...
NFL
Mercury News

49ers’ 5 keys to winning in Seattle: No Deebo Samuel, no Fred Warner, no problem?

The last time the 49ers won four straight games, their 2019 juggernaut received a Super Bowl berth for it. Sunday’s attempt at four consecutive wins merely will keep them on track for a wild-card playoff run, not that they’re boasting about their hot streak – yet. “There’s always moments where...
NFL
East Bay Times

49ers report card: Widespread failures lead to second-half collapse in Seattle

SEATTLE — Here is how the 49ers (6-6) graded in Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the host Seattle Seahawks (4-8): PASS OFFENSE: D. Jimmy Garoppolo’s final two passes resulted in incompletions that felt even more damning than the two interceptions he earlier yielded. George Kittle should have been targeted once the 49ers got to the 7-yard line with four snaps, but the Seahawks thought so, too, and denied him from adding to a nine-catch, 181-yard, two-touchdown day. Tom Compton can’t allow Carlos Dunlap to block that fourth-and-goal pass; Mike McGlinchey would be crucified if that was him at right tackle. The 49ers absolutely missed Deebo Samuel, who should return next Sunday at Cincinnati. Brandon Aiyuk produced 34 of his 55 yards on the final drive but should have produced more earlier. Don’t blame the officials for not flagging the third-down hold of Trent Sherfield. The 49ers lost for their own ineptitude, not the officials’.
NFL
Field Gulls

49ers at Seahawks predictions: Not much expected from Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have just six games left in the 2021 season, and the 3-8 team will need to win every single one of those games in order to avoid finishing with a losing record. So, with that in mind, the Hawks are getting ready to host the San Francisco...
NFL
San Francisco Chronicle

How the 49ers lost their latest game of inches in Seattle

SEATTLE — The same month, the same teams, the same stadium, the same goal line, the same razor-thin margin. On Sunday, two years after linebacker Dre Greenlaw made a stop inside the 1-yard line to beat the Seahawks in the regular-season finale and give the 49ers the NFC West title, the 49ers came up 3 yards short to cap a wild 30-23 loss to Seattle at Lumen Field.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy