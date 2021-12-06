ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Says She Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Kody In Their ‘Dysfunctional’ Marriage

By Alyssa Norwin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4arV17_0dEyEW6e00
6 Photos.

Kody and Christine Brown continue to ‘struggle’ in their marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’

Things did not get better in Kody Brown and Christine Brown’s marriage on the Dec. 5 episode of Sister Wives. Although the episode started out on a positive note, with the family finally deciding how they would divide up their Coyote Pass property, Christine’s heart still wasn’t in it. She was still set on moving back to Utah, although that did not seem to be in the cards for Kody and the rest of his wives.

“Kody and I are struggling more than ever before,” Christine admitted. “The thought of living here on the property and seeing him in full functioning marriages — do I want that? No. The best I can give today is just to pretend.” Kody could tell that something was off with Christine, so he asked her to meet him on her piece of property to talk things out. Christine explained that she was upset with Kody for originally being “giddy” about the prospect of moving back to Utah, only to then say he didn’t want to when the conversation came up with the other wives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xwI7d_0dEyEW6e00
Christine Brown on the Dec. 5 episode of ‘Sister Wives.’ (TLC)

“We want different things in our relationship,” she said in a confessional. “We want a different kind of relationship. I don’t even want to talk to him right now, to be honest with you.” Kody apologized fo shutting the conversation about Utah down in front of the other wives, and admitted to being “stoic” about it.

Although Christine thanked Kody for his apology, deep down, she wasn’t feeling it. “That’s a stupid word he’s using. Stoic? Bulls***. He was an ass,” she ranted. “Whatever, you wish you were stoic. I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to talk to him. I don’t trust a word that’s coming out of his mouth. I don’t believe him that he’s sorry.”

Christine and Kody continued to go in circles, as she explained that she wanted to be in Utah because she had more family and a sense of “community” there. However, Kody tried to convince her that she could be just as happy in Arizona. “I feel like I’m constantly dealing with a situation with Christine where I can’t make her happy,” he admitted. “She won’t be happy with anything and now I’m starting to wonder what’s going on.”

When Kody pushed Christine to tell him why she really wanted to be back in Utah, she shut down. She broke down in tears and eventually walked off before they could finish the conversation. “Why would I want to live on the same property with a dysfunctional marriage where right over there he’s got a full functioning marriage?” Christine wondered. “Who in her right mind would ever want to live like that? If mine and Kody’s relationship were better and we both wanted the same type of relationship — a full marriage — I could handle staying here a lot easier.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2382qv_0dEyEW6e00
Christine Brown and Kody Brown in a ‘Sister Wives’ confessional. (TLC)

The issues in Kody and Christine’s relationship were heightened amidst COVID-19, as well, due to Christine traveling during the pandemic, despite Kody asking her not to. However, her latest reason for travel was so that the pair’s teen daughter, Ysabel Brown, could get the back surgery she needed in New Jersey. One day before the surgery, Kody and all the wives got together so Christine could explain exactly what would be happening.

Due to the procedure, recovery and quarantine rules, Christine, Ysabel and her other children would be away for more than six weeks. Kody opted not to travel to be with them for the surgery due to COVID. Ysabel was upset by his decision, but told him she was okay with it. Meanwhile, Christine was excited for a break from her marriage that was falling apart. “Kody and I are not getting better,” she said. “It’s been bad for a long time. I would love it if Kody could come for Ysabel’s sake, but for me, I don’t care that he’s not going to be there. I think us being separated for this month might be good.”

This episode was filmed at the end of summer 2020, but clearly, Kody and Christine were never able to get past their issues. As fans know, Kody and Christine opted to end their marriage in the fall of 2021.

Comments / 3

State
Arizona State
State
Utah State
