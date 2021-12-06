ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines police charge 17-year-old with attempted murder in bar shooting

By Finn Hoogensen
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MGOlD_0dEyE0Bt00

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department arrested a 17-year-old for attempted murder in a shooting that injured a man at a bar Thursday night.

A 46-year-old Des Moines man was shot outside the Maingate Bar and Grill in the 2900 block of E. Grand Avenue near the Iowa State Fairgrounds just before 10 p.m. on Dec. 2. The man remains hospitalized in critical condition as of Sunday evening, authorities said.

Police said a 17-year-old Des Moines male was involved in an argument with a female in the parking lot of the bar. The 46-year-old man intervened and attempted to defuse the dispute. The 17-year-old became aggressive with the 46-year-old and eventually shot the man, according to police.

The Des Moines Police Department arrested the 17-year-old Sunday night. He is charged with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The Des Moines Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 6

Bobby B
4d ago

Seems like the kids of today's world are packing and ready to kill...I never leave the house without mine...cant. smh

Reply
3
Johnathan Erdman
3d ago

may have happen in the parking lot but it's not like he was just hanging out in the parking lot how did he get into the bar

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Iowa’s longest-serving inmate dies after 64 years behind bars

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man man convicted of killing a northeast Iowa police officer nearly 65 years ago who later saw his death sentenced commuted to life in prison has died at the state penitentiary in Fort Madison, Iowa corrections officials said Thursday. Warren John Nutter, 84, was the state’s longest serving inmate, […]
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Three missing Ankeny juveniles found safe after three day search

ANKENY, Iowa — Three metro teens missing since Sunday have been found safe according to the Ankeny Police Department. On Sunday police alerted the community and asked for help finding 15 year olds Nolan Cortez and Mason Copenhaver and 14 year old Keegan Klaver. The boys were last seen on Sunday heading to a park […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Police provide an update on officer injured in traffic stop

DES MOINES, IOWA – The Des Moines Police Department provided an update on the traffic stop turned deadly on Monday night. A police officer pulled over a person driving in reverse northbound on SE 14th Street near the 3800 block. Once pulled over, police say the suspect provided a fake name and fled, which led […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Weather
WHO 13

Two charged with stealing vehicles from Urbandale charity

URBANDALE, IOWA — A Des Moines man and woman are facing charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles from an Urbandale-based charity last month. EveryStep says a truck and a van were stolen from their facility on November 17th. The vehicles were found abandoned in Des Moines the next day. On Tuesday the Urbandale Police Department […]
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny Police searching for three missing juveniles

The Ankeny Police Department is asking for help locating three teenage boys. The boys were last seen on Sunday heading to a park in the Ankeny area. Contact with them has been ‘sporadic’ since then, according to police. The missing teens are: Nolan Cortez, 15 Mason Copenhaver, 15 Keegan Klaver, 14
ANKENY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

Person shot and killed while hunting near Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — A hunter was shot and killed by another person near Lake Red Rock in Marion County on Saturday, authorities said. The incident happened at the Red Rock Wildlife Management Area south of Lake Red Rock, north of Knoxville on 132nd Place, according to the Iowa DNR. Iowa DNR conservation officers responded […]
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents bond set at combined $1M, plead not guilty

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A judge imposed a combined $1 million bond Saturday for the parents of the Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, hours after police said they were caught hiding in a Detroit commercial building. James and Jennifer Crumbley entered not guilty pleas to each of the four involuntary manslaughter counts against […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
443K+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy