Logan Thomas (knee) ruled out for remainder of Week 13

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas caught 3-of-5 targets for 48 yards...

www.fantasypros.com

CBS Sports

Washington's Logan Thomas out for remainder of 2021 season with torn ACL, MCL, per reports

Logan Thomas only returned to the field on Thanksgiving Weekend after a six-game absence due to injury, but his 2021 season is already back on ice, this time for good. After leaving Sunday's win over the Raiders following a blow to the leg during a block, Washington Football Team's veteran tight end is expected to miss the remainder of the year with a torn ACL and MCL, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
dcsportsking.com

Logan Thomas knee injury may be better than initially expected

The knee injury to Washington Football Team tight end Logan Thomas may not be as bad as feared. Washington head coach Ron RIvera said an MRI revealed Thomas did not tear his ACL. However,there is some damage to his knee, and they’ll need further tests to confirm the extent of the injury.
dcsportsking.com

Logan Thomas done for season with undetermined knee injury

The Washington Football Team placed tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve with a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. Because this is his second trip to IR, Thomas’ season will officially be over. Thomas had his first trip on injured reserve after a Week 4 hamstring injury. He returned in Week 12 against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Spun

The Packers Signed A New Quarterback On Tuesday

On Monday, the Green Bay Packers placed backup quarterback Jordan Love on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. With his status for Week 14 up in the air, the front office has made a pair of moves this Tuesday afternoon. The Packers have officially elevated Kurk Benkert to their active roster. They’ve also...
The Spun

Trevor Lawrence Reacts To Jaguars’ Controversial Benching

Jaguars running back James Robinson saw his usage decrease this past Sunday against the Rams. That didn’t sit well with Trevor Lawrence, who voiced his concerns earlier this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence revealed that he discussed the possibility of Robinson being benched with the rest of the...
The Spun

Titans Make Important Decision On Julio Jones

A key member of the Tennessee Titans is on the way back to returning to the field. On Monday, the Titans announced wide receiver Julio Jones has been designated to return from injured reserve. NFL insider Ian Rapoport was one of the first on the news. “The [Titans] have opened...
#American Football
The Spun

Cowboys Wide Receiver Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

The Dallas Cowboys just can’t seem to catch a break at the wide receiver position this season. The Cowboys placed wideout Noah Brown on the injured reserve on Thursday. The fourth-year wideout is dealing with a groin injury and will have to miss at least the next three games.
The Spun

Aidan Hutchinson Names 2 Teams He’d ‘Love’ To Play For

Amid an incredible season at Michigan, pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson is seeing his draft stock skyrocket. There’s a strong chance he hears his name called extremely early in the 2022 NFL Draft, and he’s ready to go to two teams who might be picking him. In a recent...
FanSided

Former Denver Broncos star Demaryius Thomas dead at 33

Former Denver Broncos star receiver, five-time Pro Bowler, and Super Bowl champion Demaryius Thomas has reportedly died at the age of 33. Football was played on Thursday night, but in a flash, the game became absolutely meaningless. As the Steelers-Vikings game continued to descend into strange chaos, news spread across...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Adam Thielen, Logan Thomas, Taysom Hill (2021 Fantasy Football)

It is playoff time for fantasy football leagues, meaning that every decision is crucial in winning a championship or bragging rights over family and friends. Injuries are an obstacle we all need to overcome, but some people have more injuries to work around than others at this time of year. With injuries still being an unfortunate part of the game, it’s vital for us to get all of the information we possibly can and use it to decide what to do with each ailing player. Taking that into account, let’s look at the injuries that occurred in Week 13 and how we should handle each of them in fantasy football.
USA Today

Bucs WR Antonio Brown (ankle) ruled out for Week 12 vs. Colts

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown for at least one more week. Brown has officially been ruled out for Sunday’s road game against the Indianapolis Colts, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians told the media Friday. He suffered an ankle injury in Tampa Bay’s Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and hasn’t played since.
thedallasnews.net

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) ruled out vs. Cowboys

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was ruled out for the second half of Thursday's game against the host Dallas Cowboys due to a left knee injury. Waller initially exited the game with a back injury during the first quarter but soon returned. Then, he was tackled after catching a 21-yard pass and was seen grabbing for the knee with 12:33 left in the half.
FingerLakes1.com

Bills CB Tre’Davious White leaves with knee injury, out for remainder of game

The Buffalo Bills entered Thursday night’s game against the New Orleans Saints with a healthy active roster, but lost a key part of their defense in the second quarter. Cornerback Tre’Davious White was defending a catch in the second quarter and injured his knee during the play. He was attended to by trainers on the field, walked off, went to the medical tent, before heading to the locker room. The team initially said he was doubtful to return but before the second half began, was downgraded to “out”.
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Jones (knee) practicing again on Friday, questionable for Week 12

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (knee) was limited at practice on Friday and is questionable for Week 12's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Jones was will finish the week with his third consecutive limited practice as he looks to make his return from an MCL injury he suffered in Week 10. His status for Sunday is still up in the air as the Packers may choose to rest him through their Week 13 bye. If Jones is active, our models expect him to handle 7.3 carries and 1.7 receptions against the Rams.
numberfire.com

Sterling Shepard (quad) ruled out again for Giants in Week 12

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will not play Sunday in the team's Week 12 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Shepard wasn't able to practice once again this week, and he's been ruled out of action well in advance of Sunday's divisional showdown. With Kadarius Toney doubtful, the Giants will be extremely shorthanded out wide. Kelly Golladay, Darius Slayton and Collin Johnson should see upticks in targets.
numberfire.com

James Robinson (heel/knee) not listed on Jacksonville's Week 12 injury report

Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (heel/knee) is not listed on Week 12's injury report against the Atlanta Falcons. Robinson will play in Sunday's contest in Jacksonville after limited practice sessions with heel and knee injuries. In a matchup against numberFire's 21st ranked rush defense, our models project Robinson to score 13.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $7,600.
fantasypros.com

Rhamondre Stevenson (knee) listed as questionable for Week 12

Stevenson popped up on the injury report this past Thursday. The rookie has carved out a sizable role as of late, totaling 295 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns over the course of his last three games. As long as he remains in a committee with Damien Harris, Stevenson represents a low-end RB3 option.
