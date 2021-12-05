ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Hold Rating for Methode Electronics

investing.com
 6 days ago

Robert W. Baird analyst Luke Junk maintained a Hold rating on Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) on Thursday, setting a price target of $49, which is approximately 8.34% above the present share price of $45.23. Junk expects Methode Electronics to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the fourth quarter...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Arbor Realty Trust

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) Trust on Friday, setting a price target of $23, which is approximately 27.07% above the present share price of $18.1. Delaney expects Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the fourth quarter...
MARKETS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for RELX plc

J.P. Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven reiterated a Buy rating on RELX plc on Friday, setting a price target of p2670, which is approximately 9.13% above the present share price of $32.05. Kerven expects RELX plc to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for First Quantum Minerals Ltd

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Chris LaFemina maintained a Buy rating on First Quantum Minerals (OTC:FQVLF) Ltd on Sunday, setting a price target of C$40, which is approximately 38.26% above the present share price of $22.89. LaFemina expects First Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Minerals Ltd to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for...
MARKETS
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Buy Rating for Confluent

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Michael Turrin maintained a Buy rating on Confluent on Thursday, setting a price target of $90, which is approximately 30.42% above the present share price of $69.01. Turrin expects Confluent to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert W. Baird
investing.com

Stifel Nicolaus Stick to Their Hold Rating for Stitch Fix

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Lamont Williams maintained a Hold rating on Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $23, which is approximately 7.89% below the present share price of $24.97. Williams expects Stitch Fix to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Nustar Energy LP

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Hold rating on Nustar Energy (NYSE:NS) LP on Tuesday, setting a price target of $17, which is approximately 14.25% above the present share price of $14.88. Tonet expects Nustar Energy LP to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.48 for the fourth quarter...
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Technology Stocks To Buy Ahead Of The Holidays

This year has been a busy one for IPOs and the activity is staying strong right through the end of the year. Often times the best time to buy a newly IPOed stock is after the initial quiet period ends and that is no different from the three we have today.
STOCKS
investing.com

Deutsche Bank Stick to Their Buy Rating for Gaming and Leisure

Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) analyst Carlo Santarelli maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure (NASDAQ:GLPI) on Monday, setting a price target of $56, which is approximately 22.51% above the present share price of $45.71. Santarelli expects Gaming and Leisure to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the fourth...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Electronics#Automobile#Hold#Mei#Tipranks Com#Automotive#Interface#Medical
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Sanofi

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Peter Welford maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) on Monday, setting a price target of EUR120, which is approximately 46.90% above the present share price of $92.11. Welford expects Sanofi to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.85 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
INDUSTRY
investing.com

BMO Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Teck Resources

BMO Capital analyst Jackie Przybylowski maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $53, which is approximately 99.77% above the present share price of $26.53. Przybylowski expects Teck Resources to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.53 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Evercore ISI Stick to Their Hold Rating for Vornado Realty

Evercore ISI analyst Steve Sakwa reiterated a Hold rating on Vornado Realty on Monday, setting a price target of $47, which is approximately 11.77% above the present share price of $42.05. Sakwa expects Vornado Realty to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The...
RETAIL
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Buy Rating for General Dynamics Corp

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Buy rating on General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) on Friday, setting a price target of $240, which is approximately 21.44% above the present share price of $197.63. E. Strauss expects General Dynamics Corp to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.09 for the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
investing.com

RBC Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for Birchcliff Energy

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy (OTC:BIREF) on Friday, setting a price target of C$8.5, which is approximately 30.31% above the present share price of $5.08. Harvey expects Birchcliff Energy to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Bank Of Montreal

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst John Aiken maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) on Friday, setting a price target of C$140, which is approximately 1.45% above the present share price of $107.47. Aiken expects Bank Of Montreal to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.42 for the fourth quarter...
MARKETS
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for Huntington Ingalls Industries

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst David E. Strauss maintained a Hold rating on Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) Industries on Friday, setting a price target of $215, which is approximately 18.68% above the present share price of $181.16. E. Strauss expects Huntington Ingalls Industries to post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.65 for the...
MARKETS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Anglo American

J.P. Morgan analyst Dominic OKane reiterated a Hold rating on Anglo American (LON:AAL) on Monday, setting a price target of p2600, which is approximately 5.26% below the present share price of $35.95. OKane expects Anglo American to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Kepler Capital Stick to Their Buy Rating for ENGIE SA

Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta maintained a Buy rating on ENGIE SA (OTC:ENGIY) on Thursday, setting a price target of EUR17.5, which is approximately 35.26% above the present share price of $14.64. Porta expects ENGIE SA to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Southwest Gas Corp.

J.P. Morgan analyst Richard Sunderland maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Corp. on Friday, setting a price target of $73, which is approximately 9.45% above the present share price of $66.7. Sunderland expects Southwest Gas Corp . to post earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.19 for the fourth...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Hold Rating for Equitrans Midstream Corporation

J.P. Morgan analyst Jeremy Tonet maintained a Hold rating on Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Corporation on Friday, setting a price target of $12, which is approximately 25.13% above the present share price of $9.59. Tonet expects Equitrans Midstream Corporation to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the fourth quarter...
STOCKS
etfdailynews.com

Robert W. Baird Increases Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $26.00

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy