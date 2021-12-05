Robert W. Baird Stick to Their Hold Rating for Methode Electronics

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Latham Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.56.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO