Out in Steam Early Access, Len’s Island is a chill little life sim with just the sun, the sea, and the undead massing below your house. Wait, what?. We’re not knocking the game itself, it seems like it could be a lot of fun. But the trailer’s final few seconds left us with tonal whiplash; one minute you’re watching Len, your protagonist, roam the island, farming and creating a beautiful place to just chill. Next minute, he’s slaughtering monsters. As you do.

