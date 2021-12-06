Pascal Siakam has hysterical explanation for what inspired big game
By Grey Papke
7 days ago
Pascal Siakam was the star of Toronto’s 102-90 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday night. He might be able to credit his baby niece for that. Siakam scored 31 points with six rebounds and three assists in the win, marking one of his best all-around performances of the season. In...
Since the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, only a few teams have been exceptional, with many others showcasing average performances that are not entirely a reflection of their roster quality. The Los Angeles Lakers immediately come to mind in this situation but there is plenty of time to turn things around.
Pascal Siakam's journey to the NBA wasn't easy, but the Cameroonian player fought hard and made it to the association. Most importantly, Siakam became an NBA champion two years ago and played a big role in that championship run. He was once considered one of the best big men in...
You never know when an NBA player will have a great game. Momentum and current form on the court is always conducive to an NBA star having a great game, but sometimes players will be able to break their slump and have a great night on the court. It doesn’t even have to be factors related to basketball that can help a player have a strong showing.
Raptors forward Pascal Siakam continues to struggle through foul trouble, writes Dave Feschuk of the Toronto Star. As NBA referees across the league strive to limit calling fouls against “non-basketball” offensive flop plays, looks at the charity stripe in general are taking a significant dive. Siakam, however, continues to be whistled for fouls. The 2020 All-Star is logging a career-worst 3.5 fouls per contest over 12 games this season. He has fouled out of two games this season already.
If there’s a lesson to take from the Toronto Raptors’ 97-93 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, other than that Giannis Antetokounmpo remains petrified of Scotiabank Arena, it is that Fred VanVleet may one day claim the throne of GROAT if he keeps playing like this (for six, seven more seasons straight). The man dueled champions Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday in the fourth quarter, coming up with the win on his own. He scored 26 points in the second half. But we’ve known that Fred VanVleet is a boss. Just as significant for Toronto’s long-term viability as a winning NBA program is a relatively new lesson: making long-term judgments without a whole lot of information can make you look foolish. As in, the idea that Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes aren’t complementary players: made to look foolish. Both the critics and the Bucks, for one night at least.
The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most dominant teams in the NBA thus far in the 2021-22 season. They are 18-3, tied for first place atop the Western Conference along with the Phoenix Suns. The scariest part about the Warriors is that they are likely going to...
Practice? We talkin’ ‘bout practice? Well, Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors certainly are, with the team putting in more work at the OVO Athletic Centre this season than is typical for most NBA teams. Often, rest days wind up taking the place of practices due to the arduous nature...
Playing games at Scotiabank Arena has not provided the Toronto Raptors with the relief they had hoped it would. After falling to the Memphis Grizzlies Tuesday night, the Raptors are now 2-8 on their home turf (and 3-10 over their last 13 contests). That game was supposed to signal the start of a turnaround for Toronto, who had just returned from a gruelling six-game road trip spent largely on the west coast, as it kicked off a stretch of seven-straight in Toronto.
The Raptors have won back-to-back games for the first time in over a month. Pascal Siakam led the way with 31 points as Toronto handled the Wizards at home. For the first time in over a month, the Toronto Raptors have won back-to-back games, handling the Washington Wizards by a final score of 102-90 at Scotiabank Arena.
Coming off their six-game road trip, in which they finished 2-4, Raptors fans had two immediate concerns regarding their team: the defensive efficiency and the play of Pascal Siakam. These concerns were somewhat quelled in the Raptors' 102-90 victory over the Washington Wizards Sunday night, as the team and their...
It was as if Washington Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. could see the future. Did he know what was coming?. It’s the only explanation for his strange pre-game comments on Sunday. “Their second unit has actually been pretty good for them,” Unseld said of the Toronto Raptors bench. “We’ve seen...
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam had quite the day on Sunday against the Washington Wizards as he led the way with 31 points in a big win. It was one of his best performances of the season thus far since returning from shoulder surgery and he had a rather hilarious reason for why he was able to thrive on the offensive end.
It’s a hell of a thing to push through the difficult stuff. Pascal Siakam is a player who has drawn criticism for letting his grip hold on the offense wane from time to time. If teams load up, you pass out. If you’re spacing on a given play, stand in the corner. The ‘right play’ a lot of the time, for Siakam. But, on a roster that’s stretched thin in shot creation, sometimes Siakam is asked to rise above the ‘right play’ and asked to make the dominant one. Against the Wizards, he answered the call.
Scottie Barnes may only be 22 games into his NBA career, but the Toronto Raptors rookie has already had his starstruck moment—or so he proclaims. On Monday, Raptors 905 (the parent club’s G League affiliate) played an early game at Scotiabank Arena against the Capital City Go-Go. It’s not unusual to see members of Toronto appear at the contests when their schedules allow for it (in fact, the organization encourages it), and so it was no surprise to see Barnes make an Instagram post revealing that he was in attendance.
The Indiana Pacers are rumored to move towards rebuilding the team, as they are willing to discuss trade talks around Caris LeVert, Myles Turner, or Domantas Sabonis. One of these players moving into the Toronto Raptors frontcourt alongside Pascal Siakam could be enough to get this team getting back to the postseason.
Is Pascal available for trade, or is he untouchable? Other than Scottie Barnes, who are the untouchables? — Frank S. Eric Koreen: Siakam’s not untouchable. Barnes is untouchable, and Anunoby is probably close. But let’s go beyond that. Siakam still seems to be one of the more confusing parts of this season. I think it’s genuinely difficult to separate his performance from the team’s struggles (and his in the past), given how this team is constructed and how unhealthy the Raptors currently are. His true shooting percentage is higher than it has been since his breakout third season when he won NBA Most Improved Player. It’s still a lot closer to the two years that came after — which included one season in which he was named All-NBA Second Team — than that one, but it is progress. His 3-point percentage is up to 36, but he continues to take fewer per minute, down from 6.2 per 36 in 2019-20 to 3.8 this year. Given his struggles last season, that is understandable. His usage percentage is slightly down from last season, as are his assists. His turnovers are slightly up, which is a worry but a minor one. The Raptors aren’t exactly swimming in spacing.
