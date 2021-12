Vertigo Games has given us a first look at how After The Fall looks and runs across all three launch platforms ahead of next week’s release. The video below, whiched debuted at today’s Upload VR Showcase, cuts between the PC VR, Quest 2 and PSVR versions of the game during a cooperative session. The game supports cross-play across all headsets, so it’s possible for anyone with a Quest to play with people on PC and PSVR, for example.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO