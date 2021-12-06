Gamble doesn't pay off for Ravens in loss to Steelers

Go to any Baltimore Ravens road game, and you’ll notice a lot of local fans dressed in purple with the number eight on their backs. This jersey is consistently among the top sellers in the National Football League, alongside those of the 44-year-old obelisk Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, the science-denying failed host of Jeopardy! These are not the usual allegiances anymore; the people show out for Team Lamar. Go down to the field level, and you’ll see Lamar Jackson chuck a football 50 yards off his back foot as he’s getting shoved into his coaches on the sideline. Three plays later,...

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO