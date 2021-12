We’ve all been there: It snowed two feet overnight or it’s a holiday weekend and at the end of the ski day you feel like you spent more time waiting in lift lines than you did actually skiing. There’s nothing more frustrating than coming down your favorite run to see a swarm of humans all trying to get on the same chair. Vail Resorts is here to make this unfortunate scenario a plight of the past.

TRAVEL ・ 14 HOURS AGO