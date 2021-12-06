ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cloud Storage Has Encryption Levels That Even It Can't Break

Cover picture for the articleWith the removal of data-tracking site cookies earlier this year, individual data privacy has increased in importance within the headspace of Internet users. Coupling that with numerous leaks and breaches, one can only wonder if our data is truly safe, especially in this time when we own multiple accounts from multiple...

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Amazon's cloud-computing unit problems take down websites, services

SEATTLE - Amazon’s widely used cloud-computing technology suffered significant technical problems in its Eastern U.S. operations, taking chunks of internet-connected services from its customers offline Tuesday morning. The company offered few details about the outage, instead pointing to the Amazon Web Services health dashboard, which noted that programming interfaces...
BUSINESS
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
Reuters

Amazon's Prime, Ring and other apps down for thousands of users

(Reuters) -Several Amazon.com Inc services including Prime Video and applications that use Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down for thousands of users in the U.S., while also impacting the company’s ability to provide regular updates on the outage. Amazon said on Tuesday the outage was related to network devices and...
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

pCloud Is Offering Savings on Cloud Storage This Black Friday

PCloud is like a combination of Dropbox and WeTransfer. It's a high-capacity cloud storage subscription service backed by the highest standard in consumer security. We've got an early-access Black Friday offer on pCloud to share: 75 percent off of a Lifetime pCloud Premium membership. This $980 subscription is now available for only $245.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Cloud computing has won. But we still don't know what that means

There's little doubt that cloud computing is now the absolutely dominant force across enterprise computing. Most companies have switched from buying their own hardware and software to renting both from vendors who host their services in vast anonymous data centers around the globe. Tech analysts are predicting that the vast...
TECHNOLOGY
Macworld

Get unlimited cloud storage for Cyber Monday

Some files are too important to lose. For those family pictures, work documents, and everything else you can’t afford to lose, you should have a backup service that keeps your files safe. Polar Backup Unlimited Cloud Backup Storage can be the backup that saves your files and frees up some much needed space on your computer. For Cyber Monday, Polar Backup is on sale for $26.99 with coupon code CMSAVE40.
TECHNOLOGY
WLOX

Major Amazon Web Services outage crashes several sites, apps

(Gray News) - An Amazon Web Services outage Tuesday shut down many popular apps, sites and other internet services. The cloud computing service has millions of customers, according to its site. The website DownDetector.com, which tracks reports of outages, showed a spike for Amazon, Prime Music and Ring, as well as the McDonald’s and Instacart apps, Disney+ and many others.
INTERNET
FOX40

What caused Amazon’s outage? Will there be more?

Robotic vacuum cleaners halted in their tracks. Doorbell cameras stopped watching for package thieves, though some of those deliveries were canceled anyway. Netflix and Disney movies got interrupted and The Associated Press had trouble publishing the news. A major outage in Amazon’s cloud computing network Tuesday severely disrupted services at a wide range of U.S. […]
BUSINESS
WEHT/WTVW

Amazon Web Services are down, taking huge parts of internet offline

(The Hill) – Amazon Web Services (AWS) were down Tuesday morning, leaving large parts of the internet reliant on the tech giant’s services offline.  On its health service dashboard, AWS posted a message at 11:22 a.m. ET that the company is “investigating increased error rates for the AWS Management Console.” “We are experiencing API and console issues […]
INTERNET
ZDNet

How to get cloud storage costs under control

A decade ago, when enterprises seriously started migrating their data and file storage to a single cloud service from servers sitting in data centers, it was a fairly simple process to keep track of offsite storage costs. Most companies had one cloud provider with billing based on total capacity along with network egress fees. One bill, a couple of line items, one payment, and that was it. Not so much anymore.
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

If you don't pause this feature, Google will track your location all of the time

You might think that toggling off "Google Location History" while in your Google account (myactivity.google.com) would stop Google from tracking your movements. Google claims that the information that this feature helps Google provide better service to users by knowing where you are, and where you've been. But Google claims that "Location History" is disabled by default and can only be turned on with the user's permission.
INTERNET
Reader's Digest

How to Get Free Wi-Fi Wherever You Go

Children of the ’90s likely remember the agony of those early dial-up Internet years. The waiting. The connecting. The tone that told them they were almost there. The wires. So many wires. Today, connecting to the Internet can happen in a matter of seconds. And though we might still wonder what Wi-Fi stands for, we know without a doubt that Wi-Fi requires no cords. But a wireless Internet connection usually comes at a cost—unless you follow this expert advice on how to get free Wi-Fi.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

5 Android settings you should want to change on your phone right now

Android comes with an abundance of settings that allow you to customize and improve smartphone experience. By default, Android picks what it considers the best settings, but depending on the type of user you are -- beginner, average or pro -- tinkering with your Android preferences and settings is a good idea to get the most out of your device.
CELL PHONES

