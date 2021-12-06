Eau Claire school board to finalize 2022-23 construction projects

EAU CLAIRE — The Eau Claire school board tonight is slated to formally adopt a slate of 2022-23 facility improvement projects.

Projects on tap for the next school year include $1.8 million in plumbing, HVAC, electrical, interior and exterior work.

If planned HVAC projects at Longfellow and Northwoods elementary schools qualify to use federal COVID-19 relief funds allocated to the district, the district may be able to add a parking lot replacement at Memorial High School to its list of 2022-23 projects, school officials said in November. That would bring the total budget for capital projects that year to about $2.2 million.

Other projects include a parking lot replacement at Flynn Elementary School, resurfacing tennis courts at DeLong Middle School, a fire alarm system replacement and creating an additional classroom area at Prairie Ridge Early Learning Center, adding a concession stand and storage shed at Memorial High School and replacing a rooftop heating and cooling unit at the district administration building.

The concessions stand and storage shed projects at Memorial stem from an offer from the Ulrich Trust, a fund established by former teachers Connie and Pat Ulrich. The trust has proposed to help the district fund a concession stand at Memorial, district officials said in November. The district hopes to convert a storage building at Memorial into a concession stand and to add restrooms nearby, part of which would be funded by $350,000 from the trust.

The school board is meeting virtually today at 7 p.m. Board members and district employees will attend in-person at the administration building, 500 Main St. Members of the public must attend remotely by videoconference or phone call.

Also on today’s agenda: