NXT WarGames

WWE is saddened to learn that John "Jack" Lanza, known to fans as WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, passed away at the age of 86. One of the greatest black-hat antiheroes in sports-entertainment history, Lanza was best known for his tenure as one-half of the feared Blackjacks tag team alongside Blackjack Mulligan. The duo’s similar, intimidating looks and aggression enabled them to run roughshod over the tag team divisions of multiple promotions, culminating in a World Tag Team Championship victory over Dominic DeNucci & Pat Barrett. After hanging up the boots, Lanza helped build the next generation of Superstars as a respected, long-standing WWE employee.
