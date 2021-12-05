ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NXT WarGames

WWE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's old school vs. new school as two generations of...

watch.wwe.com

The Spun

WWE Has Reportedly Released Longtime Fan Favorite

WWE has reportedly parted ways with fan favorite Jeff Hardy on Thursday. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, WWE released the longtime wrestler less than a week after the 44-year-old was sent home from a WWE tour after reports indicated that he had a “rough night” on Saturday.
WWE
wrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE NXT Preview: NXT WarGames Go Home Show 11.30.21

Last week’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0 saw the addition of Kay Lee Ray to Team Raquel for the Women’s WarGames match plus the announcement of the Men’s WarGames match and more matches to the card. We also saw Carmelo Hayes successfully defended his NXT North American Championship against Johnny...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

New WWE NXT WarGames Title Match Announced

Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner vs. WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner of Imperium is now official for the NXT WarGames event. Tonight’s go-home edition of NXT saw Wagner and O’Reilly defeat Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza to become the new #1 contenders, earning the title shot at WarGames.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Who Won The Advantages For Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames Matches?

The team advantages have been decided for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames matches. Tonight’s WarGames go-home edition of NXT opened with Kay Lee Ray defeat Dakota Kai in a WarGames Advantage Ladder Match to earn the advantage for her team. The Women’s WarGames match will feature Team Gonzalez (Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, KLR) vs. Team Kai (Kai, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne).
WWE
Tommaso Ciampa
ewrestlingnews.com

Women’s WarGames Advantage Set Following WWE NXT 2.0

The advantage in the women’s WarGames match is now set. During this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Kay Lee Ray defeated Dakota Kai in a ladder match to earn the advantage for her team. As you know, Kay will be teaming up with Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Raquel Gonzalez at this Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Top Stars Featured On The WWE NXT WarGames Poster

A new promotional poster has been revealed for Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event. As seen below, the poster features Superstars announced for the Men’s WarGames main event, which will see Team Old School (NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight) take on Team New School (Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller).
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames go-home show

The final build to WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. Tonight's show will feature two ladder matches to determine which teams will get the entrance order advantage in Sunday's WarGames bouts. Kay Lee Ray will face Dakota Kai in the women's advantage ladder match, while a fan vote will determine the two participants for the men's advantage ladder match.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Hints At Leaving The Company For WWE

The wrestling world has changed drastically ever since All Elite Wrestling was announced back in 2019, and fans have seen quite a few former WWE stars sign with the company since then. CM Punk joined AEW a few months ago, and he’s currently feuding with MJF. During a recent promo...
WWE
f4wonline.com

Cameron Grimes wins hair vs. hair match at WWE NXT WarGames

Cameron Grimes defeated Duke Hudson in a hair vs. hair match on tonight's WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view. Grimes used a hurricanrana and a rollup to pin Hudson after blocking Hudson's Razor's Edge finisher. After the bout, Hudson tried to escape having his hair shaved off, but Grimes hit his Cave-In...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT WarGames Card And Live Coverage Reminder For Tonight

The WWE NXT WarGames event will take place tonight from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, featuring the Men’s WarGames Match and the Women’s WarGames Match. Remember to join us tonight for live NXT WarGames coverage, beginning at 7:30pm ET with the thirty-minute WarGames Pre-show. Below is the card for tonight:
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Roderick Strong Defeats Joe Gacy At NXT WarGames

During Sunday night’s WWE NXT WarGames pay-per-view event, we saw Roderick Strong defeat Joe Gacy by pinfall to retain the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. You can check out some highlights from the match below:
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Johnny Gargano Teases The End Of His NXT Run After WarGames

Johnny Gargano has been touted as the face of NXT by many fans due to his excellent feuds with the likes of Tommaso Ciampa and Adam Cole. He has numerous nicknames such as Johnny Wrestling, Johnny TakeOver and more and they are all for a good reason. It seems his NXT run is over from the looks of it.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Tommaso Ciampa Sends Heartwarming Message To Johnny Gargano Ahead Of NXT WarGames

Team New School (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Grayson Waller, and Tony D’Angelo) vs. Team Old School (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight) will take place in a WarGames match at tonight’s WWE NXT WarGames event. Ciampa sent out this post on Instagram about how tonight could be...
WWE
PWMania

WWE NXT WarGames Highlights Video & Dark Match Result

– The dark match before Sunday’s WWE NXT WarGames event saw Odyssey Jones defeat Andre Chase in singles action. – Below is a new WWE Now video looking at highlights and results from Sunday’s WarGames event from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Emotional And Cryptic Promo After NXT WarGames

The emotional way to go. There have been a lot of changes in WWE over the last year and a half and NXT has been changed more than almost anything else. The show is now almost nothing like what it was before, but one of the few constants has been some of the wrestlers. However, now it seems that we might be seeing one of the wrestlers around for a little while longer, but it might be a very little while.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE NXT WarGames: Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Championship

Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday's NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an "all-inclusive" championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.
WWE
FanSided

Cora Jade had a star-making moment at NXT WarGames

NXT WarGames was a show meant to mark the transition between what was called the Black & Gold Era into the 2.0 Era. Looking at the results, which could be considered an accomplishment, but there was one moment that stood out among the rest. Cora Jade played a central part in the outcome of the Women’s WarGames match, much more so than expected. WWE was clearly looking to create a “star-making” moment with her and succeeded in doing so.
WWE
FanSided

Watch WWE NXT WarGames 2021 free reddit live stream

Watch WWE NXT WarGames 2021 with five terrific PPV matches from Orlando, FL and the WWE Performance Center. The last WWE PPV event of the 2021 calendar year is here with NXT WarGames set to take over the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on Sunday, Dec. 5. With one of the most unique shows that we’ll see all year, this is a great show for pro wrestling fans to get into.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE NXT Status After WarGames

Since NXT 2.0’s inception, the WWE brand’s landscape has surely changed. Some would argue that said landscape has changed for the worse, but there are those that love the fresh new faces amidst the men and women that made the brand what it is today. Such older members of the...
WWE
WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that John "Jack" Lanza, known to fans as WWE Hall of Famer Blackjack Lanza, passed away at the age of 86. One of the greatest black-hat antiheroes in sports-entertainment history, Lanza was best known for his tenure as one-half of the feared Blackjacks tag team alongside Blackjack Mulligan. The duo’s similar, intimidating looks and aggression enabled them to run roughshod over the tag team divisions of multiple promotions, culminating in a World Tag Team Championship victory over Dominic DeNucci & Pat Barrett. After hanging up the boots, Lanza helped build the next generation of Superstars as a respected, long-standing WWE employee.
WWE

