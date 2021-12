Christopher Knight can't seem to escape his past as Peter Brady on The Brady Bunch — and he doesn't mind one bit. The 64-year-old actor has played many roles, both on- and off-screen, since starring as the impulsive middle son on the hit 1970s sitcom, and his latest gig finds him back in the spotlight with his TV family. Five of his former castmates — Barry Williams (who played Greg Brady), Mike Lookinland (Bobby), Susan Olsen (Cindy) and Robbie Rist (cousin Oliver) — join him in People Presents: Blending Christmas, a Lifetime Christmas movie that also stars Haylie Duff and Aaron O'Connell.

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO