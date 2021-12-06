ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman drive-thru holiday lights on display

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Holiday Light Display in Boardman Park premiered Sunday night.

The many lights are synchronized to many holiday songs by tuning to 88.9 FM.

The display is open from 5:30-10 p.m. every night through Jan. 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

