Forcing teens to have babies wouldn’t be good for Republicans

By Froma Harrop
The Dominion Post
 4 days ago

For nearly 50 years, the Supreme Court’s Roe v....

Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Politics
Politics
Society
Society
Supreme Court
Supreme Court
Relationships
Relationships
citywatchla.com

Supreme Court Justice Shoots Down Lawyer’s Wild Claim About LGBTQ Rights

Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging Mississippi’s new ban on abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, a clear violation of Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed a right to abortion before a fetus is viable. The state is asking the Court to overturn Roe.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elite Daily

Here’s What Could Happen If The Supreme Court Overturned Roe v. Wade

It’s been a wild year for reproductive rights, and not in a good way. On Dec. 1, the Supreme Court heard arguments in a Mississippi abortion case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which centers around a Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. The case is widely seen as an opportunity for the court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that made abortion legal nationwide. Should the court overturn or otherwise strip Roe of its power, here’s what could happen next.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Antelope Valley Press

On abortion, the Supreme Court is set to overturn decades of wrongs

WASHINGTON — The United States is one of just seven out of 198 countries that allow elective abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy. Two of the others are China and North Korea. By contrast, 39 out of 42 of European nations — including France and Germany — bar elective abortions at 15 weeks or less (though with broader exceptions than typically seen in the United States). Not one permits them through all nine months of pregnancy, as do seven states and the District of Columbia.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Fmr. Planned Parenthood President warns abortion restrictions are “coming to a state near you.”

This week, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which directly challenges abortion rights set in place by the landmark case Roe v. Wade. MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin speaks to Cecile Richards, co-chair of American Bridge 21st Century and former president of Planned Parenthood about the future of abortion access in the United States. Dec. 5, 2021.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Rep. Krishnamoorthi: If Republicans don’t “act responsibly” on debt ceiling, Dems have to “act on our own”

Congress is back in session this week and there’s some outstanding issues for lawmakers to address before the end of the year. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the Senate to pass Build Back Better by Christmas, but there’s also a looming debt ceiling crisis fast approaching. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois warns that it “could be catastrophic to the economy” if Congress can’t come to an agreement – and he’s not willing to take that risk. He says, “I personally believe that if Republicans don’t act responsibly, that we Democrats have to lift the debt ceiling on our own and govern.”Nov. 28, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newsandguts.com

Democrats Predict Severe Backlash Against GOP if Abortion Rights are Curbed

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Wednesday regarding a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Based on the questions posed by the six Justices that comprise the conservative majority, a near consensus emerged among Court-watchers: reproductive rights first guaranteed in 1973’s Roe v. Wade are likely to be reduced.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

US Supreme Court leans toward public funding of religious schools

The US Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared poised to accept that public funds can be used to support families sending their children to religious schools, challenging longstanding principles of separation of church and state. Two evangelical Christian families in the northeastern state of Maine sued to be able to use state-provided education subsidy funds to send their kids to schools with religion as the basis of their teachings. As Maine is sparsely populated, more than half of its school districts have no publicly funded high schools. So families receive subsidies that allow them to send their children to schools of their choice, including privately-run schools. But schools where religious beliefs are at the core of instruction are not covered in the aid program, because, under the regulations for the program -- and those similar in other states -- the teaching is "sectarian."
CONGRESS & COURTS

