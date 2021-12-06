Kamala Harris must take charge of her own destiny

“In a hierarchy, every employee tends to rise to his level of incompetence.” – Laurence J. Peter. When our Constitution was drafted, the presidential candidate who finished second became vice president. But in 1796, when candidates from opposing parties were elected, Thomas Jefferson and John Adams, it was obvious that this system was not going to work. In 1803, Congress passed the 12th amendment (ratified by the states in 1804), our current system, which allows the presidential nominee to choose his VP.
