Oregon opens as Alamo Bowl underdogs to Oklahoma

Georgia’s Spike Squad would agree: imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. The Spike Squad, a student-led fan group at the University of Georgia, is preparing for the Bulldogs’ upcoming Orange Bowl matchup with the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines by stealing an Ohio State Buckeyes’ tradition. The Spike Squad has omitted the letter “M” from the alphabet, not recognizing the letter represented in the Michigan Wolverines’ block logo, and are crossing out any mentions of the letter they can find. The tradition originated with Ohio State, which does the same leading up to its annual rivalry against the University of Michigan.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO