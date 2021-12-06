ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standing for American Freedom event pays tribute to first responders

By Gracyn Gordon
 3 days ago
The event recognized the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack

JACKSON, Miss. — The Standing for American Freedom event paid tribute to first responders Sunday at the fairgrounds.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gibson organized the event alongside the Friends of Mississippi Veterans.

The event recognized the 80th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attacks that happened on Dec. 7.

Representatives from various different military and veteran programs participated in the expo. Recruitment opportunities were also given during the event.

One army national guardsman said he helped recruit because he felt called to serve the nation.

"It means a lot to me, like, there's a lot of things people cannot do for themselves in this world, and we got out and helped them out," said Army National Guardsman Lazzerrick Davis.

Helicopters and Humvees were shown off on the lawn of the coliseum throughout the event.

Everyone had the opportunity to jump inside and get a glimpse of what it would be like to ride in them.

Veterans, active military personnel and first responders were honored in special tributes during the event.

All active-duty military personnel and veterans received one free ticket to the Lee Greenwood concert.

A portion of the ticket money went to benefit homes for Mississippi veterans. All made from ornaments and flags bought at the event went to benefit the Friends of Mississippi veterans.

