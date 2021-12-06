The Colaberator

I’m hoping you can help me before Christmas!! My mother is 88 and in good health, but tires easily. This year, my 4 siblings, their spouses and children (11 total) are coming to spend Christmas with my mother and she is dreading it. It’s not that she doesn’t love them, but besides seeing me nearly daily, she lives on her own and her only socializing is a ladies bridge club meeting each Monday. Having all her family in her house at the same time just wears her out and she told me it takes her days to recover. I tried to explain this to my family over email and got some pretty offensive replies that I’m trying to control everything and that, at her age, this could be her last Christmas and who did I think I was to not allow them to see her?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO