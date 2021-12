With the holidays in full swing, most of us are in the thick of shopping for presents, preparing elaborate menus for gatherings, and setting up festive decorations. For many, the holidays are a time of celebration with friends and loved ones, while others might find this time of year to be a little stressful. Wherever you stand, one thing always remains the same: nothing beats the wholesomeness of a good holiday film. However, when you're part of the LGBTQ+ community, this particular genre of films can be a little off-putting since many of these movies tend to be extremely heteronormative.

