WHERE THE HELL IS SPOTIFY WRAPPED? Twitter was clambering after a December 1st release for Spotify’s annual statistic infographic round up but here we are, empty handed. If history is anything to go by, we should be getting our chance to reflect on what we’ve streamed this year any day now. But before we do, let’s cast our minds back to the songs that you might not exactly be wanting to creep into your Spotify Wrapped in 2021…

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO