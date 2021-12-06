It’s all over but the post-game chat. Join us for KC Chiefs-Broncos talk later tonight

Every year is a new year in the NFL that brings with it a blank slate upon which fans can dream of their favorite team winning it all. But somehow, despite the Denver Broncos currently sitting with a winning record of 6-5 just one game back of the division lead in the AFC West, it’s hard to find anyone who really believes they’re going to have the substance required to maintain such a posture down the stretch. One major test will come this Sunday night against the Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO