WWE

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Von Wagner cage match set for WWE NXT

f4wonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA cage match between former tag team partners Von Wagner and Kyle O’Reilly will take place on NXT this Tuesday. O’Reilly threw out the challenge in a promo following an altercation where Wagner tried to attack...

www.f4wonline.com

411mania.com

WWE Seeking To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano

A new report has some details on WWE’s interest in re-signing NXT stars Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano. according to Fightful Select, WWE has been working on signing both NXT stars, whose contracts are set to expire soon. According to the site, talks about a contract extension started in October...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Steel Cage Match Set For This Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0

WWE has announced a steel cage match for this week’s episode of NXT 2.0. During Sunday night’s WarGames pay-per-view event, it was announced that Kyle O’Reilly vs. Von Wagner will be taking place inside the cage. This comes after Wagner tried to turn on O’Reilly following their loss to Imperium.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE NXT WarGames Results: Tag Team Title Match

NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner vs. Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner was booked at this year’s WWE NXT WarGames event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. The champions were in control of Kyle in the early going until Kyle caught Barthel in the...
WWE
411mania.com

Latest On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Contract Expiration Date

A new report has details on when Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract is set to expire, and it is soon. PWInsider reports that if the NXT star does not re-sign, this will be the final week for him in NXT. As previously noted, O’Reilly’s contract was set to expire this month...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Report – WWE Actively Working To Re-Sign Kyle O’Reilly & Johnny Gargano

As we’ve been reporting here on eWn, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano’s contracts with WWE NXT will be expiring in the very near future. WWE officials have been working hard in recent weeks to re-sign them. According to a report from Fightful, WWE officials began contract extension talks with Johnny...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE NXT live results: WarGames fallout

The fallout from WarGames takes place on tonight's NXT. With their futures in question, all eyes are on Johnny Gargano and Kyle O'Reilly. Gargano spoke to the crowd after WarGames and promised that he would "tell everything" on tonight's show. Gargano's contract with WWE is set to expire on December 10.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

NXT WARGAMES REPORT 12/5: Wells’s live results and match analysis for men and women’s WarGames, Cameron Grimes vs. Duke Hudson, Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner vs. Imperium, Joe Gacy vs. Roderick Strong

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Announcers: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, Beth Phoenix. -After the show, Tom Stoup, Nate Lindberg and I take over Wrestling Night in America to talk about this show. -Tonight, Beth Phoenix says goodbye to NXT after the show to focus on...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Sendoff Photos Following The Conclusion Of NXT

Following the conclusion of Tuesday night’s NXT, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly, both of whom are longtime mainstays of the former black & gold brand, received a proper sendoff from the crowd and WWE producer & trainer, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels. Both men have reportedly wrestled their last matches in NXT and will likely be moving on to other career opportunities.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage Update On Kyle O’Reilly’s Contract Negotiations With NXT

Kyle O’Reilly could be wrapping up business with NXT 2.0 this week. As noted, the contract of the longtime veteran of WWE’s secondary brand is set to expire in the very near future. In an update, PWInsider Elite is reporting that this will be his final week with the brand...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: War Games, O'Reilly and Gargano, Hardy, RAW report, Lesnar vs. Reigns and more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including Dave's thoughts on War Games, Gargano and O'Reilly, Jeff Hardy update, Lesnar vs. Reigns and why it's happening on Day One, Will Ospreay, ratings, RAW report and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos & Video: Johnny Gargano And Kyle O’Reilly Have Emotional Farewells After WWE NXT?

A final farewell for Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly seemingly took place after Tuesday’s post-WarGames edition of WWE NXT 2.0 went off the air. As we’ve noted, Gargano closed the show with an address for the crowd amid rumors of his NXT departure and future. He was attacked and then destroyed by Grayson Waller as the show went off the air. O’Reilly also worked the show, losing the Steel Cage opener to Von Wagner. It’s been reported that Gargano’s original WWE contract expired on Friday, December 3, but he signed a one-week extension to work WarGames, and that deal will expire on Friday, December 10 unless Gargano accepted the strong multi-year contract offer that was made to him. It’s also been reported that O’Reilly’s contract is expiring this week, and there’s been no word on if he’s re-signed.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News On Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE Future, Latest Update On WALTER

– It was recently reported that Kyle O’Reilly’s WWE contract will be expiring soon. Fightful.com is reporting that WWE is interested in keeping O’Reilly around and he has been approached about signing a new deal. – A new photo of WALTER recently surfaced on social media and he appears to...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

What Happened After WWE NXT 2.0?, Johnny Gargano & Kyle O’Reilly Get Send-Off (Photos)

Following this week’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly were involved in a post-match celebration that appeared to be a send-off. As seen during Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, O’Reilly and Gargano were both written out of NXT storylines. Following the show, Tommaso Ciampa came out and shared a moment with Gargano in the ring. O’Reilly eventually came out and joined them. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels then also came out and hugged/thanked them.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Kyle O’Reilly Comments On The Apparent End Of His WWE NXT Run

As you all know by now, Kyle O’Reilly and Johnny Gargano appeared to receive a send-off following last night’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0. Kyle O’Reilly took to Twitter earlier today and thanked the fans for their support. He said,. “Truly overwhelmed by all the love and...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WOR: Blackjack Lanza, Gargano and O'Reilly, AEW and NXT, WWE NILs, more!

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the life of Blackjack Lanza, Gargano and O'Reilly futures, ratings, WWE NIL's, Final Battle and UFC this weekend, reviews of both AEW and NXT 2.0, and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Cage match set for NXT Tuesday night

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kyle O’Reilly will face former tag team partner, Von Wagner in a cage match on Tuesday’s episode of NXT. O’Reilly and Wagner were unsuccessful in their tag team title match against Imperium at NXT War Games on Sunday. After the...
WWE

