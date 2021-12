The New York Islanders return to action after two games were postponed because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the roster and essentially, are starting the season from scratch. After a grim November, where the Islanders lost eight consecutive games to close out the month, leaving them with five wins in the first 17 games of the season, the team will look to turn around their season and make up ground in the Metropolitan Division.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO