Iafallo scored twice on four shots, doled out a pair of hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Ducks. Iafallo got the Kings on the board in the second period and brought them within a goal with his second tally of the game in the third. The 27-year-old winger snapped a seven-game point drought with his two-goal effort. He's up to eight markers, seven assists, 68 shots and a plus-1 rating through 21 appearances. Iafallo is on pace to top 25 goals and 50 points for the first time in his career, but he'll need to show a bit more consistency than he has lately to maintain that pace.

9 DAYS AGO