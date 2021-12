Dobson recorded a power-play assist, blocked four shots, levied two hits and fired two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Wings. Dobson set up the first of Oliver Wahlstrom's power-play tallies in the contest. Through 17 games, Dobson has just five helpers, but two of them have come with the man advantage. The 21-year-old defenseman has added 31 shots on net, 40 blocks, 26 hits and an even plus-minus rating while taking on a top-four role for the first time in his career.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO